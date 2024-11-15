Arunachal: Governor participates in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the 4th Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration at Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall, Itanagar on 15th November 2024. The Governor paid floral tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and extended warm greetings to all citizens.

He said that Birsa Munda was not only a tribal leader but also a national hero whose efforts during the British colonial era inspired many and who also encouraged his followers to get back to their tribal roots and follow their traditions.

The Governor said that with the vision of inclusive development of all sections of society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to commemorate and acknowledge the sacrifices of tribal communities in the freedom movement and their contribution in nation-building.

Also Read- Man killed wife, daughter, others, injured two in Seppa dist hospital

He said that the ‘Diwas’ will inspire citizens to contribute in the field of education, health, employment, entrepreneurship and livelihood avenues for tribal communities and also facilitate in preservation of tribal art, culture and heritage and dialects and language.

The Governor said that tribal communities have played a pivotal role in preserving cultural heritage, fostering social cohesion, and contributing to environmental conservation. He highlighted the tribal practices of sustainable living and their deep connection with nature offer valuable lessons in environmental stewardship.

The Governor said that tribal involvement in nation-building is the most effective when there is mutual respect and recognition of their rights, culture, and self-governance. Engaging tribal communities, as key partners in national progress benefits the nation as a whole by drawing on their strengths, knowledge, and resilience, he said.

Also Read- Railway worker crushed to death during shunting at Barauni Junction, Bihar

The Governor appealed to the people, particularly the State tribal communities, to contribute towards nation-building by being partners in the developmental process. He advised them to take initiative, harness their potential and capability and at the same time preserve their cultural heritage and traditions.

As part of the nationwide celebration, the Governor felicitated exemplary tribal personalities, Padma Shree Awardee and traditional herbal healer Mrs Yanung Jamoh Lego, National Vayu Shrestha Samman Awardee and Chairman of Deepak Nabam Living Home, Deepak Nabam, Ustaad Bhismillah Khan National Awardee Dr. Delong Padung, and renowned singer and All India Shekhar Choudhary Awardee, Mrs Taba Yall Nabam on the occasion. He also distributed agricultural equipment to prominent tribal agriculturists on the occasion.

Also Read- Man Stabs Duty Doctor in KCMSH hospital, arrested in Tamil Nadu

State Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs, Kento Jini highlighted the programmes and schemes, particularly ‘Dhari Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’, for development of tribal communities by the State and Central Governments.

Dr. Delong Padung and the troupe and students of Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu presented a colourful cultural programme.

Along with all the participants, the Governor witnessed the two-way telecast of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi address at Jamui in Bihar on the occasion of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’, marking the commencement of the tribal leader ‘Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations.