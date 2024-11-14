Arunachal: Man killed wife, daughter, others, injured two in Seppa dist hospital

SEPPA- A man wielding a dao (a single-edged traditional sword ) went on a stabbing spree in Seppa district hospital in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday killing three persons, including his wife and daughter, and injuring six others, police said.

The incident took place at around 11 am when the man identified as Nikam Sangbia (40) hailing from Sangbia village, suddenly turned violent, assaulting civilians without warning. The brutal incident left multiple casualties and several individuals critically injured.

“The man, attacked people without any provocation and killed his wife Tadu Sangbia (38), daughter Nakia Sangbia (2) and Pakha Welly (45 years old), wife of Kokam Tallang lost their lives.

Several others who were inside the hospital sustained injuries,” including a police Inspector, said East Kameng police superintendent Kamdam Sikom.

On hearing about the attack, police personnel from the Seppa police station 300 metres from the hospital rushed to the spot and tried to stop the person. In the ensuing scuffle, the officer in-charge of Seppa police station, Milni Geyi, also sustained injuries on his hands.

Fei Beyong, a chowkidar and son of Rakhio Beyong, who also suffered grave injuries during the incident.

Both were critically injured and have since been referred to TRIHMS Naharlagun for urgent medical care.

The community of Seppa is in shock and mourning as authorities investigating the full details of this tragic event.