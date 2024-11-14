ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor interacts with 1962 war veterans and NoK of War Heroes in Walong

Governor conveys gratitude to the war veterans for their bravery and valour during the 1962 Sino-Indian war on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh

WALONG-  The  Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), who arrived at Walong in Anjaw District on 13th November 2024, interacted with veterans and next of kin of the war heroes of 1962 Sino-Indian War.

The Governor, on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh conveyed gratitude to the war veterans for their bravery and valour during the war. He said that courage and fortitude displayed by them is always in the heart of every Arunachali and they will be remembered by the posterity.

On the eve of ‘Walong Day’, the Governor released a song, titled ‘Walong Ki Ladai’ by Havaldar M Priyo Kumar Singha, lyricist. He also witnessed the Light and Sound show presentation depicting the ‘Battle of Walong’.

Symphony Band Display presented by 58 Gorkha Training Centre (GTC) Military Band filled the ambience with sense of nationalism and sacrifice in the defence of the country.

As part of the ‘Walong Day’ celebration, the Governor, accompanied by General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps Lt. Gen. Abhijit S Pendharkar, and General Officer Commanding, 2 Mountain Division, Major General VS Deshpande attended the Barakhana with the troops.

The month long programme is being organized by 2 Mtn Div under the aegis of 4 Corps to honour the brave hearts of 1962 war.

