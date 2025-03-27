Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Successfully Recover Three Missing Minors from Assam

NAHARLAGUN- Demonstrating unwavering commitment to child safety, the Naharlagun Police successfully recovered three minor girls from Dibrugarh, Assam, as part of a meticulous operation connected to Naharlagun PS Case No. 95/24 under Section 137(2) BNS. Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, confirmed the development.

The operation was executed by a determined team from Naharlagun Police Station, led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, with key team members including Lady SI B. Doke, Ct. Debojit Borah, L/Ct. Kime Rija, and L/Ct. Khoniya Sumnyan. Their relentless pursuit of justice exemplifies the police force’s dedication to public safety.

The minors were reported missing from Nyigam Colony, Naharlagun, in August 2024, sparking widespread concern. Upon successful recovery, they were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Dibrugarh.

One minor was subsequently handed over to CWC Karbi Anglong for further transfer to her parents, residents of Karbi Anglong.

The remaining two minors were safely brought back to Naharlagun and presented before CWC Naharlagun.

They were placed in the committee’s custody for further legal procedures and rehabilitation efforts.

Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo, praised the coordinated efforts of OC Naharlagun, Inspector Krishnendu Dev, and his team, alongside the guidance of SDPO DySP Rishi Longdo. He emphasized the importance of vigilance, teamwork, and swift action in resolving such sensitive cases.

This operation underscores the commitment of the Naharlagun Police to safeguard vulnerable individuals and reflects their ongoing mission to ensure the safety and security of the community.