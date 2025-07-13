Arunachal: ITBP Aalo Units Organize Tuberculosis Awareness Drive in Collaboration with NTEP West Siang

AALO- In a proactive step toward promoting public health and disease prevention, the 57th and 20th Battalions of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Aalo, West Siang District, jointly organized a Tuberculosis Awareness Programme on 12th July 2025. The event was conducted in collaboration with the District Tuberculosis Centre, Aalo, under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

The awareness drive was aimed at educating ITBP personnel—jawans and officers alike—on early detection, prevention, and effective treatment of Tuberculosis (TB), a disease that continues to pose significant health risks across India.

The session featured comprehensive lectures by Dr. Nyade Padu Bagra, District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO), and Mr. Minli Padu, Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS). The speakers explained in detail the symptoms, modes of transmission, preventive measures, and modern treatment options available under the government-run NTEP.

Dr. Bagra also emphasized the importance of physical fitness, good hygiene practices, and a nutritious diet in strengthening immunity and preventing infection. He praised the discipline of the Himveers and encouraged them to become awareness ambassadors within their units and families.

A highlight of the programme was a practical demonstration on TB screening methods by Mr. Dilip Sarkar, Senior TB Laboratory Supervisor (STLS). The hands-on session provided jawans and officers with practical knowledge of how TB is diagnosed and managed in both clinical and field settings.

Anil Kumar, Commandant of the 57th Battalion, expressed gratitude to the NTEP team for their active participation and insightful presentation. Commending the enthusiastic involvement of the Himveers, he stated,

“Health is as critical as courage on the front lines. Through awareness and timely action, we can work toward a TB-free India. I thank the District TB Centre and our dedicated medical team for guiding our personnel today.”

This collaborative initiative not only enhanced disease awareness but also empowered the Himveers and their families to recognize early warning signs of TB, seek timely medical help, and contribute to India’s broader goal of eliminating TB by 2025.