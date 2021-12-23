Itanagar

Itanagar: ABCIU team visits ‘Nabam Deeepak Living Home’

The members interacted with the owner and staffs of the Living Home.

December 23, 2021
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: ABCIU team visits 'Nabam Deeepak Living Home'

ITANAGAR-   The members of Apatani Baptist Church Itanagar, Ura (ABCIU) under the supervision of Tadu Rinku, Secretary (ABCIU) and Hinyo Duri, Chairman (ABCIU) and Church Elders accompanied by Bamin Lalyang, Joint Secretary, Capital Pastorate, Rev. Tage Donyi, Area Pastor, Capital Pastorate and Michi Tamang, Advisor ABA, visited “NABAM DEEEPAK LIVING HOME”, a shelter for destitute and physically or mentally challenged people, in Senki Park, Itanagar on Wednesday as part of the Spiritual Outreach program.

Also Read- CM visits Deepak Nabam Living Home

The members interacted with the owner and staffs of the Living Home. During the course of the interaction, the staffs also shared stories about the financial and physical hardship in running the shelters. The team was informed by the inmates who had recovered were now helping the staff in every activities. Catering to inmates whose numbers were more than available rooms, the staff shared that they also had to build several temporary makeshift rooms.

Moved by the stories shared by the staffs, the members of ABCIU gifted warm clothes, blankets, and groceries among other things, to the shelter. The church members also conducted a mass prayer service led by Rev. Tage Donyi, Area Pastor, Capital Pastorate for the good health of the inmates and the staffs.

Related Articles

December 23, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

LIVE UPDATE: 12 Hrs ICR Bandh called by ANSU

LIVE UPDATE: 12 Hrs ICR Bandh called by ANSU

November 23, 2021
“Comrades’ Rendezvous” 2021- An Orientation program on APPSC Exam held

“Comrades’ Rendezvous” 2021- An Orientation program on APPSC Exam held

November 22, 2021
Itanagar- ANSU calls 12 Hrs Capital Bandh on 23Nov, 2021

Itanagar- ANSU calls 12 Hrs Capital Bandh on 23Nov, 2021

November 22, 2021
Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander calls on the Governor

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: Guv, CM discussed about Miao-Vijoynagar Road

Arunachal: Guv, CM discussed about Miao-Vijoynagar Road

November 21, 2021
‘Consistency is the Key’: Shubham Kumar, UPSC AIR 1 in RGU

‘Consistency is the Key’: Shubham Kumar, UPSC AIR 1 in RGU

November 16, 2021
Itanagar: National New Born Week and SAANS campaign launched in Arunachal

Itanagar: National New Born Week and SAANS campaign launched in Arunachal

November 16, 2021
Arunachal: Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh Receives 'Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award'

Arunachal: Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh Receives ‘Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award’

November 16, 2021
Arunachal: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrated in Raj Bhavan

Arunachal: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrated in Raj Bhavan

November 15, 2021
Arunachal: Open Seminar For IAS Aspirants by RGU

Arunachal: Open Seminar For IAS Aspirants by RGU

November 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button