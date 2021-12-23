Arunachal: National Farmers Day celebrated at Longding

LONGDING- Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles celebrated National Farmers Day in conjunction with Wancho Farmers Welfare Association, in Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh on 23 Dec 21.

National Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, 5th Prime Minister of India, commemorating his contribution towards development of the country’s farming sector and to acknowledge the contribution of farmers to India’s economy.

The event focused on generating awareness about agriculture based govt schemes, introduction to scientific and modern techniques of farming and exhibition of Wancho indigenous farming products. It also comprised of exhibition cum sale stalls for indigenous wancho agricultural edible products and agricultural equipments.

The maiden celebration of National Farmers Day in Longding town witnessed participation of local farmers in large numbers including Mr Gabriel D Wangsu, MLA Kanunari and Advisor to Minister of Horticulture and Agriculture, Arunachal Pradesh. The farmers of Longding District thanked Assam Rifles and Wancho Farmers Welfare Association for the noble gesture.