Arunachal: ‘ Space on Wheels ’ reaches DNGC

ITANAGAR- The IQAC unit of Dera Natung Govt. College (DNGC), in collaboration with VIBHA and NESAC, Shillong, organized a program called “SPACE ON WHEELS” on October 5th-6th, 2023. Over 300 participants, including students, faculty members, NSS volunteers, and NCC cadets, enthusiastically took part in this significant event.

The director cum member Secretary, Mr. C. D. Mungyak, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology, inaugurated the program by flagging off the bus.

Arunachal: NSS unit of DNGC organizes mega blood donation camp

Addressing the occasion, Dr. M. Q. Khan, Principal of D.N.G.C, Itanagar, shared the importance of this program and encouraged the students to pursue their interest in the field of space and technology.

The highlight of the event was the display of models related to the initiatives and achievements of ISRO on the bus. The display will be open from 2-6 pm tomorrow, and anyone from ICR can visit the bus.

Dr. Vivek Kumar, Curator of the Science and Technology Center, highlighted the contributions of the Itanagar Science and Technology Center and motivated students to participate in such activities to broaden their knowledge in space technology.

Scientist SD Rosley B Lyngdoh from NESAC, Shillong, also encouraged students from various disciplines to get involved in the field of space technology.

Arunachal: Himalayan University organized Skill Orientation Program’ in KVK-Karsingsa

Another Scientist, Rahul Pratap, also contributed to this important event. A vote of thanks was given by Dr. Priyanka Dutta, Co-convenor of the program and Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany.

Earlier Dr. Bandana Gogoi, the head of the Department of Physics, welcomed the gathering and facilitated the chief guest and other dignitaries.