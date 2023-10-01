Arunachal: NSS unit of DNGC organizes mega blood donation camp

ITANAGAR- The NSS Unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, in collaboration with Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, organised a Mega Blood Donation Camp on the auspicious occasion of National Blood Donor’s Day on 1st October 2023, herein the college auditorium.

The day was observed in the gracious presence of Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal, DNGC, Shri Ramesh Jeke, Chairperson, Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, Dr. Subu Apang, MO of R.K. Mission Hospital, four NSS Programme Officers of DNGC namely Mr. Botem Moyong, Dr. Chello Lima, Mr. Phuntso Gombu, and Dr. Liza Mihin and other faculty members of the college.

Around 500 participants including Professors, NSS volunteers, NCC Cadets and other students actively participated in the mega event. Apart from this, the medical team including nurses and technicians from R.K. Mission Hospital and North East Nursing College of Health Science, Lekhi took active part in the mega event.

The event started with a welcome speech from Dr. Chello Lima, Assistant Professor, Department of Commerce who is also a Programme Officer of NSS Unit, DNGC. She extended her warm welcome to all the members present and lauded the students who are donating blood voluntarily.

Shri Ramesh Jekke, the chairperson of Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, has expressed his life experiences and motivated the students to come forward in donating blood and save the lives of needy people. He further informed that his organization has organized about 13,000 blood donation camps and arranged or collected around 9 lakhs, 58 thousand units of blood so far. He achieved many accolades like gold medals etc. in the field of Life Saving and Humanity.

Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal DNGC, extended his warm greeting and salute to the team Arunachal Life Saving Foundation especially to the chairperson shri Ramesh Jekke, who is also an alumnus of DNGC, for doing such a noble deed and keeping the humanity alive. He further appreciated and emphasized the students to stay motivated and keep themselves healthy and fit, always stick to the motto of NSS: “Not me, But you”.

The formal agenda of event concluded with a vote of thanks from Mr. Botem Moyong, Assistant Professor in Mathematics who is also a Programme Officer of NSS Unit DNGC. Mr. Moyong talked about the average lifespan of Red Blood Cells (RBC) and encouraged the students not to be panic in donating blood. He ended his speech with a slogan “come forward, donate blood and save lives”.

The formal agenda was followed by blood donation activity which lasted till 5.00 pm. DNGC, being a premiere institute of Arunachal Pradesh with 5000 plus capacity of students, voluntarily donated more 130 units of blood. The overall event concluded with a group photo session.