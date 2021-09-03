Itanagar: 5th Business meeting of Itanagar Municipal corporation held

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The 5th Business meeting of Itanagar Municipal corporation (IMC) was held today headed by Mayor- IMC,Tame Phassang as the chairman of the meeting.

Corporators of all the wards, including Commissioner IMC Cheechung Chukhu attended the meeting and discussed various significant issues for the development of the IMC and also passed various resolutions pertaining to the amendments of the Arunachal Pradesh Corporation Act-2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Tame Phassang tabled various subject like updates on the establishment of Solid Waste Management Plants, Sewerage Treatment Plant, delegation of financial power to IMC Officers, Mayor and Deputy Mayor under IMC, Procurement of new vehicles to pick garbage, permanent office Building of IMC and others.

While expressing concern over repeated breakdown of garbage vehicles and absence of mechanical engineers, the house also resolved to press for the appointment of Mechanical engineers (deputation) , establishment of atleast two garages of IMC.

Mayor informed the house that new vehicles (Garbage trucks) have been already procured and it will solve the shortage of vehicles to some extend. To check misuse of garbage picker vehicles, a proper vigil will be taken care of and will use new digital technology to track as well as to record the movement of vehicles, added Mayor.

Following the suggestion of the Cooperators, Mayor also advised Commissioner IMC to enhance the salary of ground workers. However, Mayor also suggested the cooperators to maintain a proper record of fees collected from the denizens for the garbage. ‘Our main challenge is garbage and it should be a priority and to ensure its clearance within a short time, stated Mayor Tame Phassang.

Earlier, “Supplementary Discussion” has been also moved by various Corporators like- Management of Sanitation garbage Vehicles POL and its maintenance was moved by Corporator Ward No.3 -Gora Talang, decentralization of Sanitation Activities to concern wards by Lokam Ananad- Corporator Ward No.1,provision for atlaest two vehicles for garbage collection by Pakyum Yana, Corporator Ward No.9, discussion on Fifteen Finance Commission by Yagam Jomoh, Corporator Ward No.2 and Furnishing of detail report of fund utilization of Grants-in-Aid and IMC’s revenue Head Account by Gyamar Tuvin, Corporator Ward No.14.