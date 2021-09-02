SHOCKING: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

MUMBAI- Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a sudden heart attack today, September 2. Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, has confirmed his death. He was 40 and survived by his mother and two sisters.

Hospital sources said he took some medicine before sleeping and didn’t wake up. Later, the hospital confirmed that he passed away due to a heart attack. The postmortem is on and the body will be discharged soon.

Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, and Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu.

He also participated in reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. In 2014, Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he had a supporting role.

As soon as the news of Sidharth Shukla’s death came, a lot of celebrities as well as his fans flooded Twitter with condolence posts.

The year 2020 also saw a shocking demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. It’s been a year, but the nation still continues to feel the void left by the late actor.