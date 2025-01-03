Bigg Boss 18: Hashtag Chumveer is one of the biggest highlights of this show, said Chum’s family

Bigg Boss 18: “The hashtag Chumveer is one of the biggest highlights of this show.” Said Chum’s sister. She said that “ Karan Veer Mehra and her sister’s friendship will last even when they are out of the house. They believe their bond is not fake.

Chum Darang, and Karan Veer Mehra’s equation inside Bigg Boss 18 has got everyone talking. Are they friends or are they more? Well, only the two of them know. But their fans always ship them and hence, there’s a hashtag “ Chumveer” made with their name.

At present, Family Week is going on in Bigg Boss Show, in which the family members of all the contestants are coming to the show to meet them.

Among the visitors were Chum Darang’s mother and Karan Veer Mehra’s sister, whose appearance sparked curiosity among fans.

A video circulating on social media shows Chum Darang’s mother and sister giving an interview. During the interview, they were asked, “You both met Chum and Karan. How did it feel? How do you find their game? And what are your thoughts on the #Chumveer hashtag being used outside?” To this, While Chum’s mother stayed tight-lipped, Chum’s sister responded, “I think this hashtag has been the most highlighted hashtag of the season.”

Chum’s sister further said- Karan Veer Mehra and his sister’s friendship will remain even after he comes out of the show. Their relationship is not fake. Chum is very loyal towards his friendship. Chumveer is very right. Karanveer is the one who made Chum open up. Karan himself said that please Chum talk, give your opinion. Chum who was closed from inside, Karan is the one who opened up so much. Giving the Chumveer tag is very right. Be it in friendship or in any other angle. This is a very good hashtag.

