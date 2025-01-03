Arunachal: Protest Against Bail for Alleged Accused in St. Alphonsa School Incident

YUPIA- The families of three students who tragically lost their lives in a horrific accident at St. Alphonsa Public School, Naharlagun, have strongly opposed the bail application to the alleged accused.

Shajid Cherian, the school principal, and Kurian Pallikkunnel John, the hostel supervisor, are facing charges related to the death of students Lt. Rei Dol (14), Lt. Ekam Bagang (16), and Lt. Marsu Dubi (15), who lost their lives on December 14, 2024, after an overhead water tank of the school in collapsed and fell on them.

The family members of all three victims gathered at the Yupia Court today and voice their strong opposition to the bail applications of the alleged accused.

The victims’ families voiced for justice and demanding that the accused be held accountable for the negligence that led to the untimely deaths of their loved ones.