ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Protest Against Bail for Alleged Accused in St. Alphonsa School Incident

The victims' families voiced for justice and demanding that the accused be held accountable for the negligence that led to the untimely deaths of their loved ones.

Last Updated: January 3, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Protest Against Bail for Alleged Accused in St. Alphonsa School Incident

YUPIA- The families of three students who tragically lost their lives in a horrific accident at St. Alphonsa Public School, Naharlagun, have strongly opposed the bail application to the alleged accused.

Shajid Cherian, the school principal, and Kurian Pallikkunnel John, the hostel supervisor, are facing charges related to the death of students Lt. Rei Dol (14), Lt. Ekam Bagang (16), and Lt. Marsu Dubi (15), who lost their lives on December 14, 2024, after an overhead water tank of the school in collapsed and fell on them.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The family members of all three victims gathered at the Yupia Court today and  voice their strong opposition to the bail applications of the alleged accused.

The victims’ families voiced for justice and demanding that the accused be held accountable for the negligence that led to the untimely deaths of their loved ones.

Tags
Last Updated: January 3, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978 will soon have its rules framed and implemented in the state- CM

Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978 will soon have its rules framed and implemented in the state- CM

Arunachal: Awareness programme on PoSH Act Conducted in Tawang

Arunachal: Awareness programme on PoSH Act held in Tawang

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Releases Book on Shamanism

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Releases Book on Shamanism

Arunachal: Training-Cum-Awareness Programme on My plate for the day held at to VKV school in Amliang

Arunachal: Training-Cum-Awareness Programme on My plate for the day held at to VKV school in Amliang

China to build world’s largest dam over Brahmaputra river

China to build world’s largest dam over Brahmaputra river

Arunachal: Women and Child Development Department observed Veer Baal Divas

Arunachal: Women and Child Development Department observed Veer Baal Divas

BJP Arunachal Pradesh celebrated Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

BJP Arunachal Pradesh celebrated Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Tai Khamti Aromatic Herbal Sauna Bath at Golden Pagoda

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Tai Khamti Aromatic Herbal Sauna Bath at Golden Pagoda

Arunachal: ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ Campaign held at Medo Village

Arunachal: Three poachers arrested for killing sambar deer in DEMWS

Arunachal: Three poachers arrested for killing sambar deer in DEMWS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button