‘Consistency is the Key’: Shubham Kumar, UPSC AIR 1 in RGU

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University in collaboration with National Association of Civil Servants is organized an Open Seminar For IAS Aspirants Of Arunachal Pradesh with Shubham Kumar, AIR 1 rank holder of UPSC 2020, as part of week-long celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on 15 November 2021 at 1600 hrs at Mini Auditorium, Rajiv Gandhi University.

The seminar witnessed a full capacity audience with many aspirants joining on google meet and facebook live apart from the seated audience. Shubham Kumar shared his experiences and his methodology for preparation of the UPSC examinations. He stressed on the fact that it is ‘innovative answers’ and consistency that made him top the prestigious UPSC Examinations.

He shared many tips with the live audience and also shared sources for preparation. He expressed that he want to mentor a group from the state through a cycle of USC preparations. It was followed by Q & A session where students presented their queries to the speaker.

Shri Santosh Kumar Rai, IA, Secretary APSSB, who initiated the program also interacted with the students. He shared his experiences and asked the students to take inspiration from the seminar and work harder. He further assured that he will collaborate with RGU to conduct more such seminars for various subjects.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, RGU and Chair of the seminar, also interacted with the students. He assured that university will extend all kind of support to students. He requested the speakers to donate notes and other collected material to the university so that the university can make it accessible to more and more student. He said ‘Accessibility for All is the essence of Education’.

Prof. Amitav Mitra, pro Vice Chancellor of the university in his opening remarks shared that it indeed a proud moment for the university to host the AIR 1 for our students. Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar, assured revival of coaching classes in his closing remarks.

15 November was declared as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas by the Union Cabinet to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, an Indian tribal freedom fighter who spearheaded a tribal religious millenarian movement that arose in the Bengal Presidency (now Jharkhand), during the British Raj, thereby making him an important figure in the history of the Indian independence movement.