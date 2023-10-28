Arunachal: BJP delegates with Amrit Kalash leave for Delhi under Meri Mati Mera Desh Prgm

ITANAGAR. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh organized Meri Mati, Mera Desh programme at State BJP HQ Itanagar today to sending off of delegates with Amrit Kalash ( Soil Containers) collected from every mandals to New Delhi.

Honchun Ngandam Minister WRD, Science & Technology who present as special guest said that the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’, which carries the essence of our villages, signifies the strength that is derived from the unity and integrity and patriotism to connect India.

Biyuram Wahge MLA cum State President said that “Meri Maati Mera Desh is not merely a set of activities but it is also a collective expression of gratitude etched into the very earth of our villages and cities, paying homage to the valour that defines our nation.

Nalong Mize State General Secretary cum Convener Meri Mati, Mera Desh highlighted in details on the phase wise activities of “ Meri Mati, Mera Desh” which started from 1st September 2023. He said that a new garden called ‘Amrit Vatika’ will be developed in Delhi near the National War Memorial. The project is part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, which pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Later Biyuram Wahge State President and Hunchun Ngandam Minister RWD flag off the sending off of delegates with Amrit Kalash ( Soil Containers) collected from every mandals to New Delhi today by train.

The programme was also attended by Ojing Tasing MLA cum State Vice-President, Nani Lajie State Vice-President, Ananta Narayan Mishra Sangathan Maha Mantri, Zingnu Namchoom MLA cum General Secretary, Nalong Mize State General Secretary, Miss Junty Singpho State Vice-President, Techi Necha Spokesperson, Nima sange Co-Convener Media Department, Beli Gadi joint Office Secretary, State Morcha heads and office bearers, District Presidents, SOBs and karyakartas attended the programme.