Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor interacts with troops at Sela Pass

SELA-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) interacted with troops at Sela, West Kameng District on 28th October 2023. As part of extended Infantry Day celebration, the Governor met the officers and troops of Rajputana Rifles, who are undergoing high altitude training at 14000 feet above sea level, near Sela Pass.

The Governor advised the troops to take combat training sincerely and prepare themselves for any eventuality in any sector along the high altitude international border. He motivated them to maintain a high level of mental and physical fitness, which is vital in the high operational theatres.

Arunachal: Governor visits Vibrant Border Village Tuting in Upper Siang

The Governor reminded the officers and troops of the proud traditions and élan of the Indian Army. He exhorted them to dedicate themselves to their duties and responsibilities.

The Governor, who flagged off the Amrit Kalash Yatra of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh, Maati Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan’ campaign recently said that the soldiers are the true heroes of our nation. The people of India, particularly the Arunachalis always honour them as true patriots who devote their lives to upholding the pride of our nation, he said.

