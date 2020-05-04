Lockdown 3.0 in Arunachal: Here is new guidelines for vehicle’s movement

Itanagar- With the revised guidelines by MHA for the nationwide lockdown 3.0 came into force today, the Arunachal Pradesh government also issued new guidelines for vehicle’s movement with effect from May 4.

In a public notice Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, said that convoy of 50 vehicles each will be available at Banderdewa check gate to escort stranded people of Eastern districts.

As per the new guidelines, for the people travelling from Eastern districts to Itanagar Capital Complex and back, check gates of Likabali (Lower Siang, Lepa Rada), Ruksin (East Siang, West Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Shi Yomi, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, Namsai and Bordumsa/ Miao/ Jairampur subdivisions of Changlang) and Namdang (Changlang Hq. Tirap and Longding) will be the entry/exit gates for the districts/subdivisions.

The travel also includes those coming from other parts of NE including Assam into Arunachal.

All LMVS travel from Eastern districts to Itanagar capital complex will need to come to the three respective check gates from where conveys will escort them to their destinations. The number of passengers in an LMV will be 1 (one) driver and 2 (two) passengers.

The concerned SsP of 3 check gate district will coordinate and send full load convoys with a gap of two hours if traffic is heavy.

The convoys will depart Banderdewa check gate after a interval of two hours beginning at 6.00 AM from May 05. The last departing at 12.00 noon.

According to notice the first convoy subject to being full will be preferably for Namdang (Changlang Hq, Tirap and Longding) which will leave latest by 10.00 AM. The last convoy from the others will leave invariably by 12.00 noon.

Each convoy will have one police personnel each in the first and last vehicles with communication sets to coordinate the movement.

The arrangement is made as there are still stranded people of the Eastern part of Arunachal who need to travel through Assam from tanagar capital complex and back in their own LMVS.

It is to be noted that this mode of transport is not for people wanting travel to Assam on medical emergency etc. They will have to contact DCs for special passes.

This arrangement is not available for commercial passenger vehicles. It is purely for private travel.

Meanwhile OC Ruksin, Pasighat has asked all the commuters travelling to Itanagar from E/Siang, U/Siang, W/Siang, LTCA districts etc to call for any queries and also to report at Ruksin check gate to avail police escort.