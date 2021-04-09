Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu calls on the Governor BD Mishra 

ITANAGAR- The Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 8th April 2021. They discussed about developmental and strategic matters of the State.

The Governor and the Chief Minister reviewed the spread of COVID-19 and decided to put in the best effort to check the spread of it. They emphasised on the necessary precautions of putting the face mask, social distancing and frequent washing of hands with soap.

The Governor emphasised on early completion of Hollongi Airport project and Miao-Vijoynagar Road.

The Governor commended the Chief Minister for undertaking the tedious road journey cum tough long maiden trek to Gandhigram and Vijoynagar and reaching out to the people in the remote area. He said that for the safety and security of the Eastern part of the State, the Miao-Vijoynagar Road has to be completed at the earliest.

The Governor, who returned from New Delhi recently, shared his recommendations on various issues discussed with the Union Government representatives in the National Capital with the Chief Minister. He informed him about the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision to open 100 new Sainik Schools in the country.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh must bid for new Sainik schools and plan to provide full infrastructure for the new Sainik schools. He said that the new schools should be located in Border Districts and developed on the Day Schooling pattern with a high standard imparting of quality education and good physical and sports training. It will be a boon to the parents and students in border areas.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Governor regarding his district tours.