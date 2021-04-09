Arunachal: NABARD Supported SDP On “Hand Embroidery” concluded in Miao, Changlang

MIO- The Training Programme on “Hand Embroidery” for Rural Women of Miao, Changlang under Skill Development Programme (SDP) was concluded on 08.04.2021.

The programme was sponsored by the “National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD)” and implemented by NGO, Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT).

A total of 30 rural youth of Miao area enrolled in the training on Hand Embroidery. The training program of one month has been arranged in such a way that women attendees could start their own ventures.

Shri Kamal Roy, District Development Manager, NABARD participated the valediction programme as Chief Guest, Shri Takhe Babing, Extension Officer, Industries Department, Miao along with other SHG members also attended in the inauguration function.

DDM NABARD congratulated all the participants for successfully completing the training under SDP. The SDPs are on-location skill development training programmes with the objectives to provide wide range of skill development training to rural youth with job opportunities, identification and fostering existing business models for increased rural employment to benefit aspiring rural entrepreneur, to improve income level and livelihoods and also to contribute to the economy by setting up of rural enterprises, reskilling/up skilling of existing workers/ artisans in the traditional sectors etc. He highlighted that, with “skill and value addition”, Rural Women can become an entrepreneur and gave different examples of other SHGs who were doing livelihood activities which has enhanced their income.

Shri Takhe Babing, EO, Industries Miao also emphasized the scope and importance of skill training also asked the rural youths to implement the skill for starting a successful entrepreneurship and congratulate Bethel Skills Miao for implementing, such demanding skill development training in Miao. He ensures department support to the trainees in establishment of their own entrepreneurship.

Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust, Founder President, Shri Chandan Prasad congratulated the beneficiaries for utilizing the opportunity through SDP Training, explained the support mechanism to SHGs, further added this skill development will empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance.

The programme was ended with distribution of certificate to the trainees on “Hand Embroidery”.