Itanagar: Legal Awareness Campaign Conducted by APSLSA and ALA in Honour of Gauhati High Court’s 75th Anniversary

ITANAGAR- On the occasion of Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the Gauhati High Court, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in association with Arunachal Law Academy (ALA), Lekhi, conducted a successful door-to-door legal awareness campaign earlier today on April 6th 2023 for the residents of Itanagar – Naharlagun Region, Papum Pare.

The campaign was aimed at educating citizens about their legal rights and empowering them with the knowledge to fight for justice, all the while reminding them of the 75 years of steadfast service Gauhati High court has provided to the people of Arunachal and the essential role it has played in shaping the State’s legal system and ensuring justice for its citizens.

Five teams comprising of APSLSA staff, ALA Faculty &Student Volunteers visited various areas across Sood,Nyorch, Tigdo, Doimukh, Nirjuli, Lekhi, Karsingsa to distribute informative leaflets and engage with the community. The campaign was well-received, and citizens appreciated the efforts of the APSLSA and the Arunachal Law Academy to promote legal awareness.

Team Leader, Adv. Nani Modi of APSLSA while addressing the press reaffirmed their commitment to continue working towards creating a more just and equitable society, and urged citizens to come forward and seek legal aid when needed.

In total 700 beneficiaries from various sections were canvassed and sensitized on various legal schemes of public importance including Free Legal Aid, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme,2011 etc.