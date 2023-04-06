ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Statutory benefits distributed to children of APO&OCWWB

The statutory benefits were distributed for the first time at the District Hq. to children of registered workers of APO&OCWWB after the process got decentralized.

Last Updated: April 6, 2023
ZIRO- Statutory benefits were distributed to beneficiaries of Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Worker’s Welfare Board (APO&OCWWB) by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner at Civil Secretariat Conference Hall here today.

Of the total 31 beneficiaries, 29 student beneficiaries were distributed Rs 7,90,000/- as education scholarship with amounts ranging from rupees twenty thousand to rupees forty thousand to pursue their higher educations within and outside the state while rupees two lacs three thousand were distributed as death benefits to children of three dead workers of the District.

Also Read-  Pema Khandu inaugurates Tana Agyang View Point at Ziro

The statutory benefits were distributed for the first time at the District Hq. to children of registered workers of APO&OCWWB after the process got decentralized. The cheques were handed over to beneficiaries by DC Bamin Nime in presence of District Labour and Employment Officer Ngilyang Pugang and APO&OCWWB, Ziro Registering Officer Tage Tupe.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Bamin Nime advised the workers of the District to maintain work culture and dignity of labour. He also appealed them to cooperate with the District Administration in proper segregation and disposal of garbage at the Dist. Hq.

Also Read- Ziro Valley has huge potential in tourism Industry- Pema Khandu

The DC further urged the workers to spread the message of not constructing dwelling houses and commercial buildings at the paddy fields since agriculture is the main economic activity of Apatani Plateau and paddy fields are also the main charm of attraction to tourists at the valley.

