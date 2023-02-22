Arunachal Govt. to provide unfailing partnership to entrepreneurs- Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein graced the Graduation and Seed money distribution ceremony of the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Program ( APEDP ) as the Chief Guest.

The event was organized by Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park to felicitate 31 startups who successfully completed incubation and pre-incubation in the APEDP – 1.0 (launched on August 15, 2020), and to distribute seed money to 35 selected startups under APEDP – 2.0 (launched on August 12, 2022).

Among the 35 selected startups under APEDP 2.0, the top ten winners will receive Rs. 5 lakhs each, whereas the remaining 25 startups will receive Rs. 4 lakhs each, on a milestone basis. They will also be receiving training, mentorship, incubation, and pre-incubation support from APIIP for the next 9 months.

Additionally, the graduating batch of Cohort 1.0 startups displayed their products and services at the ceremony. During the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister also launched the startup portal for the benefit of the startups in the region.

Addressing the entrepreneurs and officials present on the occasion, Mein expressed his pleasure over the progress made by APIIP in nurturing the aspiring startup ventures in Arunachal Pradesh through the implementation of APEDP. He mentioned that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is committed to promoting innovative initiatives, and is hopeful that the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development program will bring economic development to the state.

Citing the overwhelming response received from over 800 applicants for the APEDP, the Deputy Chief Minister appreciated the enthusiasm among the young entrepreneurs and noted the vast scope of entrepreneurship development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the young entrepreneurs, Mein congratulated the newly selected startups under APEDP 2.0 and wished the best of success to the graduating batch of APEDP 1.0. He urged them to make use of the revamped startup portal and other facilities at APIIP towards scaling their respective business ventures.

Further motivating the spirit of entrepreneurship in the state, Mein applauded the active engagement of the youths of Arunachal Pradesh in building the startup ecosystem, generating increased job opportunities in the region, while empowering the youths to stand on their own feet.

The Deputy Chief Minister also assured the unfailing partnership of the state Govt. in facilitating the necessary resources and support to the young entrepreneurs in their journey to scale growth and bring greater development to the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein further urged all the Entrepreneurs to get themselves registered in the MSME of Govt. of India so that they can get more aid from the Ministry and instructed the officials to guide them and facilitate them through the Ease of Doing Business.

During the occasion, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, IAS and Principal Secretary, Planning & Investment Division Dr. Sarat Chauhan IAS also spoke to the audience and accorded their best regards to the newly selected startups of Cohort 2.0 and the graduating batch of startups of Cohort 1.0.