Arunachal: Training cum Input Distribution on Mushroom Cultivation held at Menchukha

PASIGHAT- A Training cum Input Distribution Programme on Oyster Mushroom Cultivation was successfully organized by the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Central Agricultural University (I), Pasighat under the CARS Project, from 9th to 11th May 2025 across several villages in Shi Yomi district—Dorgeeling, Galling, Menchukha, Singbir, and Thargelling.

The training sessions were conducted by Dr. R.C. Shakywar, Co-Principal Investigator of the CARS Project, along with Mr. Ram Preet Singh, Young Professional-I, and Mr. Gaurav Singh Dhakar, Technical Officer from Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), DRDO Tezpur, Assam.

The programme focused on skill development in commercial Oyster mushroom cultivation, particularly targeting the cultivation season from April to December.

A total of 102 beneficiaries participated in the training across all locations, the majority being women farmers. The participants showed keen interest and enthusiasm throughout the programme.

Each beneficiary received an input kit, which included one spawn packet and three to five polypropylene (PP) bags to initiate their own mushroom production units.

During the training, Dr. Shakywar also educated participants about the differences between edible and poisonous mushrooms, highlighting the risks of consuming wild varieties in a region rich in biodiversity. He emphasized the importance of cultivating safe and high-yield mushroom species like Oyster mushrooms under guided conditions.

As part of community empowerment, Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the region have already begun setting up mushroom cultivation units, inspired by the training initiative.

The program also received crucial on-ground support from Ms. Minam, Block Mission Manager (BMM), and Ms. Kesang Gyana, Block Coordinator, under the Block Development Office, Menchukha.

This impactful program was sponsored by the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Tezpur, Assam, aiming to enhance rural livelihoods, promote nutritional security, and empower women through sustainable agri-based entrepreneurship.