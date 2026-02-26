Arunachal: Villages Back PFR for SUMP in Upper Siang

YINGKIONG- A significant milestone was achieved in the progress of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) after families from Simong and Halleng villages in Upper Siang district formally extended their support for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) stage by signing Memorandums of Understanding with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh at Yingkiong on February 26, 2026.

Officials said that 128 out of 144 families in Simong village — approximately 89 per cent — signed the MoU, while Halleng village recorded unanimous participation, with all nine families extending consent for the preliminary assessment phase. The agreements were signed at the DC Bungalow conference hall in Yingkiong, with Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang representing the state government. Genom Tekseng and Koshang Nopi signed on behalf of residents from Simong and Halleng respectively.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is being positioned as a large-scale hydropower initiative aimed at strengthening energy security, infrastructure development and economic opportunities in the region. The signing of MoUs for the PFR stage enables authorities to begin detailed technical assessments and planning processes before any final project decisions are made.

Speaking at the event, Ninnong Ering, Advisor to the Hydropower Minister and MLA of 37-Pasighat West Assembly Constituency, described the development as a historic moment while acknowledging that challenges may arise during the course of the project. He said the government remains committed to ensuring that livelihood concerns and welfare of local communities are taken into account during planning and implementation.

Advisor to the Chief Minister and local MLA Alo Libang also emphasised the importance of safeguarding the interests of affected communities, stating that inclusive development must remain central to the project’s progress. Senior community members and representatives from Simong and Halleng villages addressed the gathering, reiterating support for the PFR process while highlighting the need for transparency and dialogue.

Officials noted that the latest agreements build upon earlier support from other villages, including Komkar and Karko, where a majority of families had previously signed MoUs for the pre-feasibility stage. Representatives from the Hydropower Department, NHPC Ltd and various district departments were present during the signing ceremony.

Observers say that community participation at the preliminary stage reflects an evolving approach to large infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh, where stakeholder engagement and consultation are increasingly emphasised alongside developmental goals.