Arunachal Women Racial Abuse Case: Delhi Court Sends Accused Couple to Judicial Custody

NEW DELHI- A Delhi court has remanded a couple to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with allegations of racial abuse and intimidation directed at their neighbours from Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting renewed concerns over discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in metropolitan cities.

The accused, identified as Ruby Jain and Harsh, were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal after being arrested by Delhi Police following a complaint lodged by three women from Arunachal Pradesh residing in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area. The court ordered judicial custody while the investigation continues into the alleged incident that took place on February 20 during a dispute reportedly linked to repair work in a residential building.

According to reports, the case includes allegations of derogatory remarks, criminal intimidation and threats, with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act invoked against the accused. Police said an FIR was registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station after videos of the confrontation circulated online, prompting widespread public reaction.

During court proceedings, the defence reportedly argued that certain provisions of the SC/ST Act may not apply because the incident allegedly occurred inside a private residence. However, investigators maintained that the allegations warranted further inquiry under relevant legal provisions.

The case has drawn political and social attention, with public figures condemning racial discrimination and emphasising zero tolerance for hate speech against individuals from the Northeast. The controversy intensified after one of the accused issued a public apology following backlash on social media.

Legal observers note that the incident underscores broader challenges faced by Northeastern communities in urban centres, where debates over safety, prejudice and legal safeguards continue to shape public discourse. Authorities have urged restraint while the judicial process unfolds, stating that the investigation will determine the full extent of the charges and responsibilities.