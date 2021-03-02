Arunachal: Eviction drive in Rakap colony

NAHARLAUGN- Dozens of RCC boundary wall, and other structures in Rakap Colony has been evicted to pave way for widening of CC pavement road. Informed Additional District Magistrate and Chief Estate Officer, Talo Potom.

Potom inform that the PWD Naharlagun division had started construction of CC Pavement of 800 meters road construction few weeks ago but due to non supportive and cooperation of the locals the work was stopped in middle at around 400 meter. It was mandatory to carry out eviction drive for which necessary notice and circular were issued on earlier occasion. He said.

Watch Video

Today the IMC Corporater Tarh Achak with his team of Ward Members, officers from PWD Naharlagun division, police officer from Naharlaugn Police station, local leaders of G Sector and nearby accompanied and discussed the importance of road in day to day life.

He said. We have taken the task and evicted several infrastructure created in Right of Way (RoW). We are in requirement of around 8-9 meters but the CC Pavement are being constructed in around 5-6 meters depending on the availability of sufficient space without destroying major property of occupants and with minimum destruction. Potom said.

Roads are required for everyone, the denizens need to understand the need of avoid any construction activities from right of way so as the traffic movement and the pedestrian continue to their way without any hindrance and sufficient pace should be there for water, power, drainage system and other essential services, so it my earnest appeal all section of society not to encroach upon the ROW or else the administration will continue to evict the illegal structure from RoW. Potom further said.

Potom further directed the executing agency to correct where the breath of the road has been compromised owing to scarcity of space during the construction soon.