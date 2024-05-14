Assam down town University Partners with L&T EduTech to Offer Cutting-Edge Engineering Programs

GUWAHATI- Assam down town University (AdtU) has partnered with L&T EduTech to offer industry-focused Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degrees in Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

This collaboration marks the first of its kind for Northeast India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch event was officiated by M.F. Febin, Business Head-College Connect, L&T EduTech.

L&T EduTech is known for its unique educational offerings that bridge the gap between theoretical learning and industry requirements, preparing students for successful careers.

Also Read-Assam down town University and IBM Launch Programme to Equip Students with Cutting-Edge IT Skills

“A proud moment indeed for us at Assam down town University on the official launch of B.Tech Civil Engineering and B.Tech Mechanical with L&T EduTech. The integrated L&T EduTech programs at AdtU will empower the students to become tomorrow’s leaders. We are indeed grateful to our leadership & management who have envisioned this industry-institute collaboration,” said Dr. T V V L N Rao, PhD (IITD), Dean & Professor, Faculty of Engineering, AdtU.

This partnership presents a unique opportunity for students to gain an exceptional engineering education at Assam down town University while being equipped with the necessary skills sought after by the industry.

Applications for the B.Tech programs are now open for the academic session 2024-25.