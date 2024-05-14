ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
North East

Assam down town University Partners with L&T EduTech to Offer Cutting-Edge Engineering Programs

This collaboration marks the first of its kind for Northeast India.

Last Updated: May 14, 2024
1 minute read
Assam down town University Partners with L&T EduTech to Offer Cutting-Edge Engineering Programs

GUWAHATI-  Assam down town University (AdtU) has partnered with L&T EduTech to offer industry-focused Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degrees in Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

This collaboration marks the first of its kind for Northeast India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch event was officiated by M.F. Febin, Business Head-College Connect, L&T EduTech.

L&T EduTech is known for its unique educational offerings that bridge the gap between theoretical learning and industry requirements, preparing students for successful careers.

Related Articles

Also Read-Assam down town University and IBM Launch Programme to Equip Students with Cutting-Edge IT Skills

“A proud moment indeed for us at Assam down town University on the official launch of B.Tech Civil Engineering and B.Tech Mechanical with L&T EduTech. The integrated L&T EduTech programs at AdtU will empower the students to become tomorrow’s leaders. We are indeed grateful to our leadership & management who have envisioned this industry-institute collaboration,” said Dr. T V V L N Rao, PhD (IITD), Dean & Professor, Faculty of Engineering, AdtU.

This partnership presents a unique opportunity for students to gain an exceptional engineering education at Assam down town University while being equipped with the necessary skills sought after by the industry.

Applications for the B.Tech programs are now open for the academic session 2024-25.

Tags
Last Updated: May 14, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Manipur Police Officer Abducted By 200 Armed Miscreants from home

Manipur Police Officer Abducted By 200 Armed Miscreants from home

Manipur: Mob attacked SP, DC Offices, Burnt Vehicles, 2killed, several injured in police firing

Manipur: Mob attacked SP, DC Offices, Burnt Vehicles, 2killed, several injured in police firing

Protection, Preservation and Promotion of the state’s Indigenous Culture is foremost priority of my Govt; Pema Khandu

Protection, Preservation and Promotion of the state’s Indigenous Culture is foremost priority of my Govt; Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Governor addresses the NEC plenary

Arunachal: Governor addresses the NEC plenary

Arunachal: Governor visits Eastern Air Command

Arunachal: Governor visits Eastern Air Command

Manipur: Fresh violence erupts between security forces, Kuki militants in Moreh; commando dead

Manipur: Fresh violence erupts between security forces, Kuki militants in Moreh; commando dead

Interstate Coordination Meeting for Simultaneous Elections 2024 held at Gohpur, Assam

Interstate Coordination Meeting for Simultaneous Elections 2024 held at Gohpur, Assam

PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Pema Khandu condole loss of lives in tragic accident in Assam

PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Pema Khandu condole loss of lives in tragic accident in Assam

Historic tripartite peace accord inked between ULFA, Centre, Assam Govt.

India including northeast will be a developed nation by 2047- Dr. Rajkumar

India including northeast will be a developed nation by 2047- Dr. Rajkumar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button