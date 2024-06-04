Loksabha Elections 2024: Final Result of 25 Seats of NE States- Election Commission of India ( ECI ) declared result of all 25 seats of all northeastern states including Sikkim. Where BJP wins 9 out of 14 seats in Assam while people rejected BJP and elected Congress in both the seats of Manipur.

In Assam, Rakibul Hussain of Congress have recorded a grand victory by defeating AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri Loksabha seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

here are the state wise list of all winner candidates-

Arunachal Pradesh

Sl No. Constituency Winners Party Total Votes Margins 1 Arunachal East Tapir Gao BJP 145581 30421 2 Arunachal West Kiren Rijiju BJP 205417 100738

Assam

Sl No. Constituency Winners Party Total Votes Margins 1 Kokrajhar Joyanta Basumatary (UPPL) 488995 51583 2 Dhubri Rakibul Hussain Cong 1471885 1012476 3 Barpeta Phani Bhusan Choudhary AGP 860113 222351 4 Karimganj Kripanath Mallah BJP 545093 18360 5 Darrang-Udalguri Dilip Saikia BJP 868387 329012 6 Guwahati Bijuli Kalita Medhi BJP 894887 251090 7 Diphu Amarsingh Tisso BJP 334620 147603 8 Silchar Parimal Suklabaidya BJP 652405 264311 9 Kaziranga Kamakhya Prasad Tasa BJP 897043 248947 10 Sonitpur Ranjit Dutta BJP 775788 361408 11 Lakhimpur Pradan Baruah BJP 663122 201257 12 Dibrugarh Sarbananda Sonowal BJP 693762 279321 13 Nagaon Pradyut Bordoloi Cong 788850 212231 14 Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi Cong 751771 144393

Manipur

Sl No. Constituency Winners Party Total Votes Margins 1 Inner Manipur Angomcha Bimol Akoijam Cong 374017 109801 2 Outer Manipur Alfred Kanngam S Arthur Cong 484954 854108

Mizoram

Sl No. Constituency Winners Party Total Votes Margins 1 Mizoram Richard Vanlalhmangaiha (ZPM) 208552 68288

Meghalaya

Sl No. Constituency Winners Party Total Votes Margins 1 Tura Saleng A Sangma Cong 183919 155241 2 Shillong Dr Ricky Andrew J Syngkon VOTPP 571078 371910

Nagaland

Sl No. Constituency Winners Party Total Votes Margins 1 Nagaland S Supongmeren Jamir Cong 401951 50984

Sikkim

Sl No. Constituency Winners Party Total Votes Margins 1 Sikkim Indra Hang Subba SKM 164396 80830

Tripura