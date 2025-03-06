Arunachal: NEZCC Organizes ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ Cultural Program at Rajiv Gandhi University

ITANAGAR- The North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), in collaboration with the Department of Art & Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, organized Bharat Ko Jano – a vibrant cultural program at Rajiv Gandhi University.

The event was graced by the Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan, as the Chief Guest and Tai Kaye , Secretary, Department of Art and Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh graced the event as special guest.

Addressing the gathering, Governor La Ganesan who is also the Chairman of NEZCC urged the youth to take pride in India’s rich cultural heritage and contribute to its preservation.

Emphasizing unity, he stated that “our differences make us one and appealed to everyone to work towards collective growth.”

He also applauded the state government for organizing the ‘Desh ko Jano’ event.”

The program brought together cultural performances from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Manipur, celebrating the rich and diverse heritage of India.

In the opening address, Tai Kaye, Secretary, Department of Art and Cultural affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in fostering national unity.

Professor S.K. Nayak, Acting Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, while addressing the cultural entourage and the students of RGU emphasized the role of academic institutions in preserving and promoting indigenous traditions. He stressed that ‘diversity is not a challenge, but an asset for the country.

The highlight of the event was the mesmerizing folk dance performances, showcasing the cultural vibrancy of different regions of north east.

Arunachal Pradesh was represented by Monpa, Wancho, and Nyishi folk dances, while Himachal Pradesh featured the Simouri Natti and Paduua dances. Assam’s Bardoishikla and Dahal Tungri performances captivated the audience, along with Manipur’s traditional Lai Haraoba.

The event successfully celebrated India’s diverse cultural fabric, reinforcing the spirit of unity in diversity.