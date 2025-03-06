Arunachal: NABARD Celebrates International Women’s Day in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, celebrated International Women’s Day at DK State Convention Centre, Itanagar. The event focused on women’s empowerment and financial inclusion, aligning with this year’s theme, “March Forward: From Promises to Progress.”

Addressing the gathering, D. Mishra, General Manager, NABARD, highlighted the importance of gender equality and the various initiatives undertaken to empower women. He emphasized programs like the SHG-Bank Linkage, Women-Focused Skill Development, Livelihood Support, and Financial Inclusion, which have helped women become key contributors to the socio-economic landscape.

Mrs. Kani Nada Maling, President of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), spoke about the challenges faced by women, including limited opportunities and legal issues. She stressed the need for stronger policies to support women’s rights and development.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor Addresses Budget Session, Highlights Vision for ‘Viksit Arunachal’

The event also featured distinguished speakers, including Dr. Maga Rija (Medical Officer, Raj Bhavan), Nido Pubyang (Soil & Water Conservation Officer, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh), Lt. (Dr.) Preetisudha Meher (Assistant Professor, NIT Arunachal Pradesh), and Mrs. Mudang Tuniya (Senior Faculty, Don Bosco College), who shared insights on women’s empowerment across various fields.

Representatives from State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), banks, and civil society organizations participated in the event. Women beneficiaries of NABARD-supported initiatives shared their success stories, inspiring others.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Son, Gamjum Laye, Earns Indian Army Officer Rank Through NCC Special Entry Scheme

A presentation showcased NABARD’s contributions to rural infrastructure, farm-based enterprises, microfinance, and financial inclusion. NABARD continues to collaborate with the State Government, banks, and NGOs to support initiatives such as horticulture, watershed development, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and skill development programs.

As part of the celebrations, similar programs will be conducted across various districts, providing a platform for women to share their experiences and raise awareness about financial and developmental initiatives.