Arunachal

Arunachal’s Son, Gamjum Laye, Earns Indian Army Officer Rank Through NCC Special Entry Scheme

Hailing from the Galo tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, Laye was born and raised in Siru village, Basar, in the Leparada district.

Last Updated: March 2, 2025
2 minutes read
ITANAGAR-  In a moment of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh and the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Senior Under Officer (SUO) Gamjum Laye, a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jote, has been selected as an officer in the Indian Army through the prestigious NCC Special Entry Scheme.

Hailing from the Galo tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, Laye was born and raised in Siru village, Basar, in the Leparada district. His selection into the Indian Armed Forces is a testament to his unwavering dedication, discipline, and resilience.

Laye’s journey to the Indian Army has been filled with personal challenges. He lost his father, Late Tagam Laye, at the age of seven, and his family faced immense hardships. Despite these challenges, his mother, Mrs  Indira Laye, played a pivotal role in ensuring that he and his two sisters received the best education possible. He credits his mother as his greatest inspiration, as she taught him the values of hard work, perseverance, and determination.

Laye’s connection with the Armed Forces began during his time at Government Higher Secondary School, Basar, where he joined the Junior Division NCC. The experience ignited his passion for serving the nation, and he subsequently cleared the JEE Mains examination in 2020, pursuing a B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering at NIT Arunachal Pradesh. He continued his involvement with NCC, joining the Senior Division at NCC Jote.

His commitment to the NCC paid off when he earned his ‘C’ Certificate in 2024, a crucial milestone that allowed him to qualify for selection into the Armed Forces. In December 2024, Laye appeared for the SSB interview for NCC Special Entry – 57 at Prayagraj (Allahabad), where he successfully passed the rigorous selection process. The process assessed his leadership, decision-making abilities, and personality, and he excelled, securing a position in the All-India Merit List with an impressive rank of 50.

Laye’s selection marks a proud moment for both his family and the NCC community in Arunachal Pradesh. His success is an inspiring story, especially for youths from remote areas, proving that with hard work and dedication, any barrier can be overcome.

“This is just the beginning,” Laye said, expressing his gratitude to his family, mentors, and the NCC. He is now ready to serve the nation with pride, continuing the values instilled in him by the NCC and his personal experiences.

Gamjum Laye’s achievement serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring cadets, encouraging them to dream big, work hard, and trust the process. His success further highlights the significant role the NCC plays in shaping future leaders and dedicated patriots.

