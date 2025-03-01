Arunachal: IFCSAP take out Sadbhavna Pad Yatra in support of Freedom of Religion Act

ITANAGAR- On Saturday, the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) organized a “Sadbhavna Pad Yatra” at Doimukh, demanding the swift enforcement of the Act.

Participants marched through the streets, chanting slogans in support of the anti-conversion law, which was introduced to safeguard indigenous tribal culture, traditions, and belief systems.

IFCSAP vice president Pai Dawe emphasized that the Act, passed by the state assembly in 1978 and later receiving Presidential assent, had yet to be implemented despite repeated calls for action.

“This Act was introduced for the welfare of indigenous tribes,” Dawe said. “Once implemented, it will protect our culture, tradition, and belief system from being diluted by forced conversions.”

A participant in the rally also shared his views, stating that the Act would preserve their indigenous practices and rituals, particularly as they feel their people are increasingly converting to other religions. “If it is implemented, we will be able to preserve and maintain our culture,” he said.

However, opposition to the Act continues to grow, especially from Christian groups in the state. On February 17, the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) held an eight-hour hunger strike in Itanagar to protest the Act’s enforcement. Thousands of Christians, including some state lawmakers, participated in the demonstration. ACF President Tarh Miri accused the Act of infringing on the freedom of religion and religious beliefs, particularly targeting Christianity.

“This Act violates the right to choose one’s faith,” Miri said, adding that anti-conversion laws in other states primarily target Christianity. ACF Secretary General James Techi Tara warned that the enforcement of APFRA would breed hatred and division among the people of Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that faith should remain a personal choice.

The controversy is further complicated by a directive from the Gauhati High Court, which has ordered the state government to finalize the rules for implementing the APFRA by September 2024.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has sought to quell fears, assuring the public that the draft rules will not discriminate against any religion.

As the state grapples with the conflicting demands of preserving indigenous traditions while respecting religious freedoms, the future of the APFRA remains uncertain.

The state government’s next steps will be closely watched as the deadline for finalizing the rules approaches.