Arunachal: Himalayan University organized ‘National Seminar on National Science Day’

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University (HU), organized “National Seminar on National Science Day” on the topic entitled “Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for VIKSIT Bharat” on 28-02-2025.

HU Registrar, Mr. Vijay Tripathi inaugurated the program and celebrated the National Science Day. Mr Tripathi welcomed and felicitated to Key Note Speaker Dr Krishna Chowlu, Scientist D, BSI (Botanical Survey of India), Itanagar, A.P. HU. The program was led by Talkeshwar Ray, Head In-charge, Civil Engineering, HU and Hemraj Pradhan, Head In-charge, Computer Science, HU.

HU, English, Faculty, Mr. Ganesh delivered the welcome address. He emphasized on the theme of National science day entitled “Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for VIKSIT Bharat”.

The keynote speaker of the event Dr Krishna Chowlu, Scientist D, BSI (Botanical Survey of India), Itanagar, A.P. HU. delivered the talk on her experience on Research.

HU, Civil Engineering Faculty, Dr. Ngangom Robertson, Faculty, Civil Engineering, HU delivered the talk on remote sensing technology. He told the applications of remote sensing for in various field. HU, Computer Science Faculty, Mr. Biki Kumar Rai also delivered lecture on this occasion.

Also Read- DC Keyi Panyor issues first trade license online

During the event, approx. 60 students from various departments like Computer Science, Civil engineering, Botany, Zoology, Agriculture, English and others participated in various events like Quiz competition and Exhibition in Group and Individually.

The prizes were distributed by HU, Dy Dean Academic affairs Dr Raja along with Mr. Vijay Tripathi Registrar HU.

In Quiz competition, first prize secured by Biki Islary and Dora Ponio 3rd year Agriculture Department, Second prize secured by group of Jumpin Gachi and Bar Tor 2nd Year B-Tech Civil Engineering and third prize secured by Tai Mara and Mary Magdalena Jamoh Library Science 1st year.

Also Read- Dasanglu Pul inaugurates office of Nocte Women Association

In model exhibition Mr. Nabam Puriyang of B-Tech 6th Semester Civil Engineering Department adjusted 1st position for his Suspension Bridge model, Toyr Lollen and Bar Tor of B-Tech Civil Engineering 4th Semester adjusted 2nd for their twin pit toilet and Mr Jumpin Gachi adjusted 3rd for Dog–Leg Staircase model.

HU, English, Faculty, Mr. Kago Doilang concluded the session by giving the remarks for the resource person, organizing team and participants on what parameters students need to focus in future.

The entire program was compered by Tarh Nyanya, Student of B-Tech, Civil Engineering, HU. Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Dr Bengia Mamu, Dr Hoakip, and HoD/faculties from various departments graced the occasion.