Arunachal GI Mahotsav 2025 held in New Delhi to promote rich cultural heritage, craftsmanship, and indigenous products of Arunachal Pradesh.

NEW DELHI- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the Arunachal GI Mahotsav 2025, the state’s first-ever Geographical Indication (GI) Mahotsav held in the National Capital city at Select City Walk, Saket.

This landmark event was a significant step in promoting the rich cultural heritage, craftsmanship, and indigenous products of Arunachal Pradesh.

The festival aims to promote the State’s , ‘Craft, Cuisine, and Culture’ and highlighted the state govt commitment to protect, promote, and celebrate its unique identity and GI products.

Dy CM Chowna Mein who is also the Chief Patron of the GI Mahotsav 2025 and the brain behind the festival, in his key note address emphasized that Geographical Indication (GI) plays a vital role in safeguarding products tied to specific geographical regions.

These products are integral to the state’s heritage and economic development. Arunachal Pradesh, with its 26 major tribes and 100 sub-tribes, is rich in natural resources and biodiversity, reflected in its traditional handwoven textiles, arts, crafts, indigenous agricultural produce, and culinary traditions. And through GI registration, we aims to secure legal protection, foster economic growth, and preserve the cultural fabric of Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

He informed that the GI journey of Arunachal Pradesh began in 2014 with the registration of Arunachal Orange and Idu Mishmi Textiles & Handicrafts, was followed by applications for Adi Kekir (Local Ginger), Khao Tai (Khamti Local Rice), and Monpa Maize (High Altitude Local Maize) in 2016. In 2024, Arunachal Pradesh achieved a historic milestone with the registration of 18 new GI products, bringing the state’s total to 20. Notably, this includes India’s first-ever GI-recognized handmade paper and millet-based wine, Marua Apo.

Mein further thank the continuous efforts of NABARD, and Padma Shri awardee, Dr. Rajnikant, for application for 24 more products which are currently in the pipeline. He further asserted that Arunachal Pradesh aims to secure 50+ GI registrations by 2029, ensuring sustainable development and the continued growth of its heritage industries.

The Arunachal GI Mahotsav 2025 also served as a platform for vocal for local while showcasing the state’s traditional textiles, indigenous agricultural produce, and craftsmanship, thereby strengthening economic opportunities for local communities. He also highlighted the State’s tourism potential and invited people from the mainland of India to visit Arunachal and experienced the beauty of this Himalayan State.

A key highlight was the theme song of GI Mahotsav 2025, “Symphony of Arunachal” cultural performance by Tani Daughters, as well as the launch of the Arunachal GI Brochure and performance by singer, music composer and song writer, Taba Chake in the opening day.

The festival was graced by Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan as the Chief Guest and also attended by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, State’s Tourism Minister, P.D. Sona and Agriculture Minister, Gabriel D Wangsu, MP Tapir Gao, MP from Nagaland, Phangnon Konyak, MP from Assam, Amarsing Tisso, Padma Shri Dr. Rajnikant, MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh, CS Manish Gupta and others.