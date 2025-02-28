Arunachal: Two Days ​Biomedical Research Training of TRIHMS Doctors held at Rajiv Gandhi University

ITANAGAR- A “Research Facility Training and Two Days Hands-On Workshop on Molecular Biology Techniques in Medical Research” was jointly organized by the Rajiv Gandhi University and TRIHMS on 27th and 28th February 2025.

This workshop is the first of its kind and was aimed at sensitizing clinicians and doctors to biomedical research. This workshop provided expert-level understanding and hands-on training of molecular biology research skills and techniques that could be used in clinical research.

The initiative came from the Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU), TRIHMS, to train doctors across departments of TRIHMS in molecular biology techniques. Eleven doctors from the Departments of Biochemistry, Pathology, Ophthalmology, Anatomy, Physiology, Community Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Pharmacology, participated in this workshop.

Also Read- Dasanglu Pul inaugurates office of Nocte Women Association

Dr. Ashok Dethe, the Nodal office of MRU, TRIHMS informed that the “Multidisciplinary Research Unit”, at TRIHMS, was originally established to support and promote clinical research in the Institute. MRU will provide an advanced clinical research facility to interested doctors. This workshop is a step forward in this direction.

The workshop’s organizing secretary, Dr. Arnab Ghosh, a molecular biologist and an Assistant Professor at the Department of Zoology at Rajiv Gandhi University, highlighted that clinicians should have a basic understanding of genomics, bioinformatics and molecular biology techniques in an era of personalized medicine.

Also Read- JCM held to discuss roadmap for de-reservation, rationalization proposal for Drupang Reserve Forest and Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

This workshop introduced and enabled them to handle genomic and protein-related experimental data, formulate a research study, design and perform the experiments on their own. He also informed that the training facility at the “Molecular Biology and Biomarker Research Laboratory” at the Department of Zoology, Rajiv Gandhi University was funded by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation and this workshop is under the Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) activity.

Prof. S.K. Nayak, the Vice-Chancellor, of Rajiv Gandhi University, emphasized the importance of TRIHMS in the state and acknowledged the undeniable contribution of the doctors in the society. He also assured that Rajiv Gandhi University will always welcome any collaborative effort between these two premier institutions of the state.

Also Held- Monpa Woman Transforms 200-Year-Old Ancestral House into Living Museum to Preserve Tribal Traditions

The Head of the Department of Zoology, Prof. Hirendra Nath Sarma, a distinguished scientist in the field of Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology, encouraged the participants to engage in biomedical research and make proper use of the expertise available between these two institutions. He also shared his experience of working with clinical researchers during his visit to Imperial College, UK and inspired the participating doctors to get involved in clinical research.

Prof. Daniel Mize, Dean (in charge), liaises TRIHMS, said that workshops and academic interactions will reduce the distance between doctors and researchers at Rajiv Gandhi University and they could work together for the common interest of the state. The participants also shared their experience towards the end of this workshop.

Dr Tojum Gongo, Associate Professor at the Department of Ophthalmology, expressed his interest in biomedical research but did not have any idea that Rajiv Gandhi University can close the gap between his clinical findings and interest in biomedical research.

Prof. Praveen Kumar, the Head of the Department of Physiology, shared that this workshop provided the participants with the knowledge, idea sharing and research discussions, that will work as starting point towards future collaborations in biomedical research between TRIHMS and Rajiv Gandhi University.