Governor and CM Explore Geospatial Technologies for Smarter Governance in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, participated in a detailed presentation on geospatial technologies at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The session was conducted by Mrs Annu Negi, President of Geospatial World, and Ms. Swati Mittal, Director, who outlined the potential of geo-smart solutions for governance and development.

In his remarks, the Governor stressed that technology adoption must facilitate the State Government in analyzing existing systems, improving efficiency, and finding innovative solutions to pressing challenges.

He urged the presenters to share sector-specific GIS requirements with the government so that solutions can be tailored to local realities.

“Geo-smart technologies can enhance governance, enable analysis, and remotely monitor the progress of planned projects. Their integration into governance can transform service delivery and improve the quality of life for people,” the Governor said.

The Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and other senior officials actively participated in the discussions, providing insights on state priorities and highlighting areas where geospatial technologies could be leveraged to strengthen planning, monitoring, and execution of projects.

