Itanagar

Itanagar- Documentary on Cultural Heritage of Adi tribe released

January 11, 2022
ITANAGAR-  A Documentary on Cultural Heritage of Adi tribe prepared by Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage ( RIWATCH ) was released today by Health Minister Alo Libang.

A 31 minute documentary is a part of the project sanctioned by Dept. of Indigenous Affairs to document the cultural heritage of Adis. It depicts the rich cultural values, ways of worship, different dance forms, rituals, ornaments, knowledge of herbal medicines and the folk songs that speaks about the history and migration of Adis.  It also includes the important messages by renowned personalities to preserve and nurture the age-old cultural heritage.

“There is an urgent need of documenting various facets of our cultural life before it gets extinct. Each aspect needs to be documented and elaborated separately. Our language, dance forms, agricultural system, art of weaving etc. should be recorded audio-visually and published for the benefit of younger generation.” Said  Alo Libang.

“Covering different aspects of 14 sub groups of Adis in one documentary is really a challenge. It becomes very lengthy, hence it should be in small segments, may be on each group separately.” Said Vijay Swami, Executive Director RIWATCH.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein,   Minister of Indigenous Affairs  Taba Tedir conveyed their best wishes on this occasion and assured Govt’s commitment to preserve and document rich cultural heritage of tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, a MoU was signed between Dept. of Indigenous Affairs and RIWATCH for grant assistance by Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen various activities of RIWATCH.

MLA Dambuk constituency Madam Gum Tayeng, Commissioner Planning Prashant Lokhande, Secretary DIA Remo Kamki, Director DIA. Tayi Taggu, Dr. Joram Begi, former Chief Information Commissioner and Chairman RIWATCH and number of representatives of Adi Bane Kebang, were also present on the ocassion. .

January 11, 2022
