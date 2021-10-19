Itanagar

Itanagar: Meghalaya CM releases a book titled 'India/Northeast India: Issues, Dynamics and Emerging Realities'

October 19, 2021
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: Meghalaya CM releases a book titled ‘India/Northeast India: Issues, Dynamics and Emerging Realities’
ITANAGAR-  Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma released a book titled ‘India/Northeast India: Issues, Dynamics and Emerging Realities’ here today at the Dorjee Khandu convention hall.

The Chief Minister released the book while taking part in the ‘Regional Aspiration, National Outlook’ conclave organized by the National People’s Party-Arunachal Pradesh unit.

The book is edited by Renu Loyi, Ph. D research scholar in RGU’s Zoology department and Prem Taba, Ph. D research scholar in Mass Communication department, RGU.

The book is the outcome of a 2-day national seminar held in March 2020. The seminar was organized by the Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) in collaboration with the Department of Education, RGU.

The book carries 23 research articles contributed by research scholars, academicians and faculties from various study backgrounds based on their original research work.

The chapters have been written based on fundamental themes of research endeavors in India with special emphasis on the Northeastern region, consisting papers of different areas of research viz. education, psychology and mental health, literature, commerce, anthropology, tribal studies, science, polity and IT.

The book is available for purchase at all major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart etc.

October 19, 2021
