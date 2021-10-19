Itanagar: SCERT signs MoU with Azim Premji University, Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training), Itanagar signed memorandum of understanding with the Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, a philanthropic organization under Mission Shiksha at the Directorate of Higher & Technical Education to work together in diverse areas of education with a key focus on teacher education.

The MoU was signed in the august presence of Minister for Education Taba Tedir. The SCERT was represented by Ms Niharika Rai, Commissioner (Edn) cum Director SCERT and the Azim Premji University by Manoj P. Registrar, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru.

The signing of the MoU is a landmark in the education sector of the state as the University will collaborate with the SCERT to contribute in Teacher Education, Working with Educational Functionaries, Material Development (Curriculum, Text Book etc.) etc, through Face to Face/Online mode under Mission Shiksha.

The signing of MoU comes at a time when the government of Arunachal Pradesh has declared 2021 as the “Year of Education” and has launched a mission called the “ Mission Shiksha” for the holistic development of education scenario of the state by filling the gaps in the education sector which have been plaguing the state for quite some time.

While speaking on the occasion, Taba Tedir, minister for Education said that with the signing of MoU we could hope for the positive changes in the education scenario of the state. He applauded the Khandu Govt for focusing on the education sector of the state. And he was glad that more emphasis and importance has been given towards the qualitative development of teachers which was never given before so that the quality of education can be improved in the state.

Earlier Ms Niharika Rai, Commissioner (Edn) cum Director SCERT requested the APU to try and highlight the culture of North East in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular in books under NCERT. She also asked for guidance in collaborations from APU for abridged course or refresher trainings for teachers and requested them to come up with plans for exposure tours for teachers in the states which have good PGI index, good materials and good training institutes.