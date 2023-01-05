Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The State Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th January 2023. They exchanged New Year greetings and discussed about the developmental projects, people oriented programmes and new initiatives of the State Government.

The Governor shared his observation and expectations regarding the developmental works in Arunachal Pradesh in the New Year. He reposed his faith that the State Government and its employees will work with renewed zeal to rise to the aspirations of the people, particularly the youth.

The Governor also discussed with the Deputy Chief Minister about the financial status of Arunachal Pradesh, Aspirational District Programme, pension schemes, Miao-Vijoynagar Road and road communication. He thanked the Defence Minister Shri Raj Nath Singh for inaugurating the Siyom Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh, along with many other infrastructure projects completed by the Border Roads Organization.

The Governor, who has adopted two Tuberculosis (TB) patients of the State under community engagement of ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, advised the Deputy Chief Minister to take steps for garnering community support towards the TB patient-centric health system and make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis free. He said that on the clarion call of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, there is an urgent need for a societal approach to eliminate Tuberculosis from our State and country by 2025, which will be 5 years before the world target i.e., 2030 in this regard.

The Governor, who initiated the Purasuram Kund renovation work, emphasized suitable amenities, safety and security at the pilgrimage site as famed Makar Sankranti is approaching. He said that the Kund is one of the important places which will be a major tourist attraction in years to come and enhance the economy of the State.

The Governor commended the Deputy Chief Minister for sincerely approaching the Namsai Declaration to cement the amity between the age-old neighbouring States of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and erasing the bottlenecks in the boundary issues.