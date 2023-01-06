Arunachal: Chowna Mein lauds Tagin community’s effort in preserving their cultural roots

DAPORIJO- Deputy Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein on Friday attended the Si-Donyi Festival in the festival ground at Daporijo, in the Upper Subansiri district, which is among the oldest towns of Arunachal Pradesh. The Si-Donyi is one of the most colourful festivals of the state, celebrated by the Tagin community, known for their rich culture & heritage preserved carefully for generations.

The festival was also graced by MLAs cum Advisors, Nyamar Karbak, Tsering Tashi, Balo Raja, Dasanglu Pul, Jummum Ete Deori, MLA cum Festival Chairman, Taniya Soki, MLA cum BJP General Secretary, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and Secretary (Organizing) BJP, Ananta Narayan Mishra.

The festival was observed from 4th to 6th Jan 2023 comprising various competitions and cultural performances put up by the ethnic troupes. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister spoke on the importance of preserving one’s indigenous roots and lauded the efforts of the Tagin community toward preserving their traditions and culture. Among the dignitaries present, Nyamar Karbak and Taniya Soki also spoke during the occasion.

Arunachal Pradesh is home to 26 major tribes with diverse culture and customs. Mein emphasised on the fact that the Govt is taking every possible measure to protect and promote the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a bid to restore the historic glory of Arunachal’s past, the state Govt. has taken up the task of documenting the stories of unsung heroes of Arunachal, to be released on the upcoming Statehood day on February 20, 2023. Chapters dedicated to the state’s unsung heroes will also be introduced to school children as part of their course syllabus.

In addition, documentation of Arunachal’s tangible and intangible heritage culture, publishing of books and souvenirs on folktales and folklores in the indigenous languages of different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh is also underway.

Under the ambit of the Department of Indigenous Affairs, several heritage centres, prayer halls and indigenous learning centres are also being constructed across various districts in Arunachal Pradesh.