Itanagar

Itanagar: Students of HIM International School achieve excellent results in the class X CBSE exam

Dr. Maneesh Mangal, principal of the school said, “I am proud of my students and teachers for giving such a wonderful result.

July 27, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: Students of HIM International School achieve excellent results in the class X CBSE exam

ITANAGAR- HIM International School, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, feels immensely proud of its students for achieving excellent results in the class X CBSE examination.

The Grade X students of HIM International School have again proved their mettle and delivered exceptional scores in the CBSE Exam. A child’s success is not only measured by academic excellence here in our school but in scholastic as well as foundational domains. HIM International School has achieved 100% pass results. The outstanding performance of HIMIS bears testimony to the high quality of education imparted at Him International School.

Also Read- Him International School Congratulates students for Excellent Results in APSBE Exams

Yapung Riang has topped with 92% followed by Ralbom Ratan- 91%, Dopum Yangfo- 90%, Immanuel Takuk- 89.4% and Haril Rahi- 88.2%.

Related Articles

The Principal and Management of HIM International School  congratulated the students and teachers for the excellent result.

Dr. Maneesh Mangal, principal of the school said, “I am proud of my students and teachers for giving such a wonderful result. It is all their hard work and dedication that paid off”.

HIM International School ranked NO-1 in Arunachal Pradesh again

“The students not only made their parents proud but also the school and its teachers. The whole faculty of HIM International School and I are looking forward to continuing with the same spirit and giving excellent results in the future” said the Principal.

We celebrate all the students’ success with a 100% pass percentage with each child scoring well as per their potential. God bless each child passing out this year and may they fare well in the walk of life.

Tags
July 27, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: APSLSA Organizes Legal Awareness Camp for Festival Goers

Arunachal: APSLSA Organises Legal Awareness Camp for Festival Goers

July 6, 2022
Arunachal: IMC mayor inspected under construction Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun

Arunachal: IMC mayor inspected under construction Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun

July 4, 2022
Arunachal earned Rs. 127 through sale of Surplus power in the Power market

Arunachal earned Rs. 127 through sale of Surplus power in the Power market

June 29, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected ongoing approach road and site for SWMP

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected approach road and site for SWMP

June 26, 2022
Itanagar: Mother’s Vision organised Walkathon on the occasion of International Day Against Drug abuse & Illicit Trafficking.

Itanagar: Mother’s Vision organised Walkathon on the occasion of International Day Against Drug abuse & Illicit Trafficking.

June 26, 2022
Itanagar: APYC protests against Agnipath Scheme

Itanagar: APYC protests against Agnipath Scheme

June 18, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 19 BIHAR Regiment

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 19 BIHAR Regiment

June 17, 2022
Itanagar: National Monuments Authority Chairman calls on the Governor

Itanagar: National Monuments Authority Chairman calls on the Governor

June 17, 2022
‘Agnipath Scheme’ is in the interest of the nation as well as the ‘Agniveers’: Governor Arunachal Pradesh

‘Agnipath Scheme’ is in the interest of the nation as well as the ‘Agniveers’: Governor Arunachal Pradesh

June 16, 2022
Itanagar: Mayor Tame Phassang launches mobile App “IMC-101”

Itanagar: Mayor Tame Phassang launches mobile App “IMC-101”

June 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button