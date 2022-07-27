Itanagar: Students of HIM International School achieve excellent results in the class X CBSE exam

ITANAGAR- HIM International School, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, feels immensely proud of its students for achieving excellent results in the class X CBSE examination.

The Grade X students of HIM International School have again proved their mettle and delivered exceptional scores in the CBSE Exam. A child’s success is not only measured by academic excellence here in our school but in scholastic as well as foundational domains. HIM International School has achieved 100% pass results. The outstanding performance of HIMIS bears testimony to the high quality of education imparted at Him International School.

Yapung Riang has topped with 92% followed by Ralbom Ratan- 91%, Dopum Yangfo- 90%, Immanuel Takuk- 89.4% and Haril Rahi- 88.2%.

The Principal and Management of HIM International School congratulated the students and teachers for the excellent result.

Dr. Maneesh Mangal, principal of the school said, “I am proud of my students and teachers for giving such a wonderful result. It is all their hard work and dedication that paid off”.

HIM International School ranked NO-1 in Arunachal Pradesh again

“The students not only made their parents proud but also the school and its teachers. The whole faculty of HIM International School and I are looking forward to continuing with the same spirit and giving excellent results in the future” said the Principal.

We celebrate all the students’ success with a 100% pass percentage with each child scoring well as per their potential. God bless each child passing out this year and may they fare well in the walk of life.