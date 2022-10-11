Itanagar: Outdoor painting, sketching and upcycling held in DNGC

ITANAGAR- The Arts Club of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar organised one day outdoor painting, sketching and upcycling programme at Geykar Sinyi on theme “Capture the Nature”.

“The objective of the programme was to value, to feel, to preserve and to explore the beauty of nature and capture it into the frame with artistic touch”, reported Dr. Bige Yomgam, Convenor of Arts Club.

The programme was actively participated by 34 students along with 3 alumni of the club.

After the completion of art works, the students narrated their art pieces and shared their experiences.

The program was successfully conducted under the able guidance of Dr.Bige Yomgam convenor of Arts Club, Assistant Professors Ms.Yanam Gapak and Dr Tage Ampa, members of Arts Club.