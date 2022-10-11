Arunachal: AP Police Conducts Awareness Program on Drug Abuse, Cyber Crime

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Police on the occasion of it’s glorious 50th Years organized a Special Awareness Program on Drug Abuse and Cyber-crime at Arunodaya University campus.

More than 100 students attended this program actively.

The program was started with ceremonial Lighting of lamp by Chief Guest Take Ringu, IG APP, Guest of honor Jimmy Chiram, SP Itanagar, Prof. Dr. V.N. Sharma, Pro-Chancellor of Arunodaya University along with ASP Thutan Jamba, SDPO Naharlagun Dekio Gumja, Nirjuli OC Jumli Kamdak.

The Program was conducted in order to highlight and make aware of issues related to Drugs abuse and Cybercrime in the state, IG Take Ringu motivated and encouraged students to follow and maintain law and order and develop social responsibilities among them.

SP Jimmy Chiram taken technical session on Police Department of Arunachal Pradesh and also discussed about career Development of students.

Prof. Dr. V.N. Sharma supported and appreciated entire Police Officials for conducting this session. The entire program was coordinated by NSS Coordinator Mr. Pankaj Bora and NSS Program Officer Miss. Sujata Chetry.