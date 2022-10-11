ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: AP Police Conducts Awareness Program on Drug Abuse, Cyber Crime

More than 100 students attended this program actively.

October 11, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: AP Police Conducts Awareness Program on Drug Abuse, Cyber Crime

ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh Police on the occasion of it’s glorious 50th Years organized a Special Awareness Program on Drug Abuse and Cyber-crime at Arunodaya University campus.

More than 100 students attended this program actively.

The program was started with ceremonial Lighting of lamp by Chief Guest Take Ringu, IG APP, Guest of honor Jimmy Chiram, SP Itanagar, Prof. Dr. V.N. Sharma, Pro-Chancellor of Arunodaya University along with ASP  Thutan Jamba, SDPO Naharlagun Dekio Gumja, Nirjuli OC Jumli Kamdak.

The Program was conducted in order to highlight and make aware of issues related to Drugs abuse and Cybercrime in the state, IG Take Ringu motivated and encouraged students to follow and maintain law and order and develop social responsibilities among them.

Related Articles

SP Jimmy Chiram taken technical session on Police Department of Arunachal Pradesh and also discussed about career Development of students.

Prof. Dr. V.N. Sharma supported and appreciated entire Police Officials for conducting this session. The entire program was coordinated by NSS Coordinator Mr. Pankaj Bora and NSS Program Officer Miss. Sujata Chetry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
October 11, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: International Symposium on Gandhian ideas held at RGU

Arunachal: International Symposium on Gandhian ideas held at RGU

October 9, 2022
Arunachal: NERIST conducted training on ‘Ornamental Banana’ at Parbuk village

Arunachal: NERIST conducted training on ‘Ornamental Banana’ at Parbuk village

October 9, 2022
Arunachal: Responsible Tourism Fellowship 2022

Arunachal: Responsible Tourism Fellowship 2022

October 9, 2022
Arunachal: National Wildlife Week celebrated at Kamlang Tiger Reserve

Arunachal: National Wildlife Week celebrated at Kamlang Tiger Reserve

October 8, 2022
Arunachal: Former Minister Thupten Tempa passes away at 63 in Itanagar

Arunachal: Former Minister Thupten Tempa passes away at 63 in Itanagar

October 7, 2022
Arunachal: Education Commissioner Visits Longding

Arunachal: Education Commissioner Visits Longding

October 7, 2022
Arunachal | Poor Network hampering official work; DC Tawang inform union minister

Arunachal | Poor Network hampering official work; DC Tawang inform union minister

October 7, 2022
Arunachal: Apatani Leader Gyati Takka's Death Anniversary Observed

Arunachal: Apatani Leader Gyati Takka’s Death Anniversary Observed

October 7, 2022
Arunachal: A Govt Officer towards Atmanirbharta after his Retirement

Arunachal: A Govt Officer towards Atmanirbharta after his Retirement

October 6, 2022
Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Meet 2022 concludes

Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Meet 2022 concludes

October 6, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button