ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal : Governor invites Pema Khandu to form Government

Swearing-in ceremony will be held at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre at 11 am on 13th June, 2024.

Last Updated: June 12, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  Pema Khandu, MLA along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chowna Mein, MLA and Tapir Gao, MP (Lok Sabha), Arunachal Pradesh State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

ITANAGAR-  Pema Khandu, MLA along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chowna Mein, MLA and Tapir Gao, MP (Lok Sabha), Arunachal Pradesh State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Biyuram Wahge, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 12th June 2024.

Pema Khandu briefed the Governor about the meeting held today of 46 elected members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly from Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently concluded 8th Legislative Assembly election of Arunachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

He informed the Governor that the 46 members of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly had unanimously elected him as their leader in the 8th Legislative Assembly of the State and staked his claim to form the government.

Under the provisions of Article 164 (1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor has appointed Pema Khandu MLA to be the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. He invited Mr Khandu, MLA to form the Government and take Oath as the Chief Minister on 13th June 2024 at 1100 Hrs. at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, Itanagar.

Also Read- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tarun Chugh BJP’s observers for election of next Arunachal CM

The Governor requested Khandu to advise and inform him about the names of others to be appointed as members of his Council of Ministers.

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh were also present on the occasion.

Tags
Last Updated: June 12, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: NGOs mark World Environment Day with river cleaning, plantation drives

Arunachal: NGOs mark World Environment Day with river cleaning, plantation drives

Arunachal: World Environment Day Celebrated at ZIRO

Arunachal: World Environment Day Celebrated at ZIRO

Arunachal: Pakke Kessang vows for a Greener Ane Pakke as it celebrates World Environment Day

Arunachal: Pakke Kessang vows for a Greener Ane Pakke as it celebrates World Environment Day

Arunachal: ATAWA observe world environment day at Tawang

Arunachal: ATAWA observe world environment day at Tawang

Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao of BJP win Arunachal LS seats

Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao of BJP win Arunachal LS seats

Arunachal: 57 of 60 winners in Assembly Election are Crorepati

Arunachal: 57 of 60 winners in Assembly Election are Crorepati

Arunachal: 22% winning candidates in State Assembly polls have criminal cases- says ADR report

Arunachal: 22% winning candidates in State Assembly polls have criminal cases- says ADR report

Lotus bloomed in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term

Lotus bloomed in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term

Arunachal: Chief Electoral Officer, ECI Representative call on the Governor

Arunachal: Chief Electoral Officer, ECI Representative call on the Governor

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu and his cabinet tender resignation

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu and his cabinet tender resignation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button