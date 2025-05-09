Arunachal: With No Government Funds, Siang Flood Warriors Forge Their Own Line of Defense

PASIGHAT | By Maksam Tayeng- In an inspiring display of community spirit and resilience, the villagers of Borguli under East Siang District have taken flood control into their own hands, braving the mighty Siang River’s encroaching erosion ahead of the monsoon season.

Particularly vulnerable are the owners of Wetland Rice Cultivation (WRC) fields, who have joined forces with local leaders and the newly-formed Siang Flood Warriors (SFW) to safeguard their agricultural livelihoods.

The community-driven initiative, now into its second month, emerged as a proactive response to delays in government funding for critical flood control infrastructure. Backed by the Water Resources Department (WRD) and supported morally and materially by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, the villagers have mobilized JCBs, dumper trucks, and human labor to construct makeshift embankments and diversion routes to protect vulnerable land areas.

At the heart of this grassroots movement is Gekong Pertin, a social worker and the driving force behind SFW. Under his leadership, villagers have continued flood defense efforts with contributions in both labor and machinery, hauling boulders from remote areas such as Silluk and Sigar to fortify riverbanks. Pertin emphasized that the urgency of the situation required immediate action as traditional funding channels failed to materialize in time.

Adding credibility and encouragement to the initiative, WRD Pasighat Division Executive Engineer Onit Panyang, along with AE Alat Megu and team, visited the site to inspect the progress and show solidarity. Panyang also contributed ₹50,000 from his personal funds—a gesture symbolizing the importance of public-private solidarity in times of crisis.

Despite several proposals being submitted for government-sanctioned flood mitigation schemes, no funds have yet been approved. This bureaucratic lag has reinforced the community’s resolve to act independently. With Siang River’s aggressive erosion pattern already having claimed hundreds of hectares of land along its left bank, the villagers’ swift, voluntary response may prove to be the difference between disaster and resilience.

As the monsoons approach, the efforts at Borguli stand as a testament to rural agency, cooperation, and the power of local leadership when governmental systems fall short.