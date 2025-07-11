ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Drug Smuggling Foiled in Banderdewa, 27.72g NDPS Seized, 2 Arrested

The operation, which took place at approximately 1:30 AM near Niya Colony, Banderdewa, intercepted two individuals attempting to smuggle drugs from Nagaon district, Assam, into Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 11/07/2025
1 minute read
BANDERDEWA-  In a proactive crackdown against narcotics trafficking, the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Police foiled an attempt to transport illegal drugs into Arunachal Pradesh during the early hours of 11th July 2025.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Banderdewa Police launched a swift and coordinated operation under the leadership of SI Koj Tada and successfully seized 27.72 grams of suspected NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances).

The police team, comprising ASI S.K. Jha, H/Ct. T. Bomdom, and Ct. R. Tsering, was deployed under the close supervision of Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun, and Insp. Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge, Banderdewa Police Station.

Upon conducting a thorough search of the suspects, the team recovered:

  • 2 soap cases
  • 4 plastic vials, all containing suspected NDPS substances.

The total weight of the recovered contraband was 27.72 grams.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Banderdewa Police Station under Case No. 50/2025, U/S 21(b) of NDPS Act, read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused were taken into custody.

Details of Arrested Accused:

  1. Azahar Hussain (23), Resident of Bhakatgaon, Dist. Nagaon, Assam.
  2. Ismail Hogue (30), Resident of Tokobari, Dist. Nagaon, Assam.

The operation forms part of an ongoing anti-narcotics drive under the decisive leadership of Dr. Nyelam Nega, Superintendent of Police, ICR, Naharlagun.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Nega commended the team’s quick response and reaffirmed the department’s zero-tolerance approach to drug trafficking. “This seizure is a small but significant step in our fight to keep Arunachal Pradesh safe and drug-free. We urge citizens to report suspicious activities and continue their cooperation in this collective mission,” said the SP.

The Superintendent also reiterated the importance of public awareness and community involvement in eradicating the drug menace, urging youth to stay away from narcotics and criminal networks that seek to exploit the region’s border vulnerabilities.

