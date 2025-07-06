ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Suspected Militant Killed in Encounter in Longding

The incident occurred close to the Indo-Myanmar border during a joint operation by the Indian Army’s Special Forces and Assam Rifles..........

Last Updated: 06/07/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Suspected Militant Killed in Encounter in Longding

LONGDING– A suspected militant affiliated with the NSCN(K-YA) faction was killed in a fierce encounter with security forces near Khogla village under Wakka circle, Longding district, on Sunday.

The incident occurred close to the Indo-Myanmar border during a joint operation by the Indian Army’s Special Forces and Assam Rifles, based on intelligence inputs about the presence of 7–8 armed insurgents in the area.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a senior police officer, the security forces were fired upon during a search operation, leading to an intense gunfight. One militant was neutralized, while the others fled into the dense forest terrain.

Also Read- EKSWCO Hosts Mock Interview for APPSCCE 2024 Mains Qualifiers from East Kameng

The security forces recovered the body of the militant along with a significant cache of arms, including 15 kg of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 34 detonators, two .22 pistols with magazines, and camp materials.

Arunachal: Suspected Militant Killed in Encounter in Longding

The operation, conducted under the jurisdiction of Tissa police station, is ongoing as security forces have launched a large-scale combing effort to track down the escaped militants.

Also Read- PD Sona Graces 8th Siilang Ditting Dree Festival at Ziro

No further details about the identity of the deceased insurgent have been disclosed.

This encounter underscores the ongoing security challenges in the region, with authorities remaining vigilant to maintain peace and stability along the sensitive

Tags
Last Updated: 06/07/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Nab Two Absconding Fraudsters from West Bengal and Assam

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Nab Two Absconding Fraudsters from West Bengal and Assam

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempts

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempts

Arunachal: Drug Racket Using QR Codes busted in West Siang

Arunachal: Drug Racket Using QR Codes busted in West Siang

Arunachal: Itanagar Police nabs Drug Peddler from Civil Secretariat, seized Heroin

Arunachal: Itanagar Police nabs Drug Peddler from Civil Secretariat, seized Heroin

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Trace Fake Facebook Account Holder Spreading Misinformation

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Trace Fake Facebook Account Holder Spreading Misinformation

Arunachal: Drug Peddler Arrested with 3.60 kg of Cannabis in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Drug Peddler Arrested with 3.60 kg of Cannabis in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Drug Kingpin Rohit Basumatary Arrested After Gunfight in Itanagar

Arunachal: Drug Kingpin Rohit Basumatary Arrested After Gunfight in Itanagar

Arunachal: Elli Ketok Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Murder in Tirap

Arunachal: Elli Ketok Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Murder in Tirap

Arunachal Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for 2008 Murder of Two Sisters

Arunachal Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for 2008 Murder of Two Sisters

Arunachal: Lady Drug Peddler Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Lady Drug Peddler Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Naharlagun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button