Arunachal: PD Sona Graces 8th Siilang Ditting Dree Festival at Ziro

ZIRO- The serene Hija Village in Ziro Valley came alive with colours, chants, and traditional rhythms as the 8th Siilang Ditting Dree Festival was celebrated with great fervour.

The Minister of Education and Parliamentary Affairs, PD Sona, attended the festival as the Chief Guest, extending warm Dree greetings to the Apatani community and the people of Lower Subansiri.

In his address, Sona highlighted the need to preserve the rich culture, language, and customs of the Apatani tribe, stressing that indigenous festivals like Dree should remain true to their spiritual and cultural essence.

“Let us celebrate our local festivals in their true spirit—promoting brotherhood, harmony, and cultural pride. Festivals must remain non-political platforms of unity,” he remarked.

The Minister also recommended that tribal communities across Arunachal consider inviting guests from other tribes with deep knowledge of traditions, to encourage cross-cultural exchange and learning.

He further emphasized the urgency of revitalizing tribal languages, calling them the foundations of identity and heritage.

“Languages are the soul of our culture. Preserving them means safeguarding our legacy for future generations,” he added.

The event was also graced by Toko Onuj, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL), who attended as the Guest of Honour.

The Siilang Ditting Dree Festival, unique to the Apatani community of Hija Village, is a local celebration of agrarian prosperity, ancestral gratitude, and cultural vibrancy.

The day featured rituals, folk performances, traditional games, and communal feasting, bringing together villagers, youth, elders, and guests in a festive spirit.

The presence of high-ranking dignitaries added prestige to the celebration, reinforcing the importance of grassroots cultural preservation in the face of rapid modernization.