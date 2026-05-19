Arunachal: Eingko Foundation Organises Story Reading Session for Children in Ziro

ZIRO- Eingko Foundation conducted a story reading session under Project Purisa at its Office-cum-Library in Lempia, Ziro, on May 19, with the objective of promoting reading habits among school children.

Speaking during the programme, Tage Onia highlighted the aims and objectives of the initiative. She said the session was organised to encourage children to develop an interest in reading books at a time when many students are becoming increasingly dependent on mobile phones and the internet.

According to her, such programmes can play an important role in improving reading skills, particularly among students studying in government schools.

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The programme featured Tai Arun as the Special Guest and Resource Person. During the interactive session, he read selected chapters from Wings of Fire, the autobiography of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

While interacting with the children, Tai Arun narrated the inspiring journey of Dr. Kalam, describing how he rose from a humble background in a village in Tamil Nadu to become one of India’s most respected scientists and later the President of India.

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Using stories from Kalam’s childhood and struggles, he encouraged the children to remain honest, disciplined, and hardworking in their pursuit of success. He also shared Dr. Kalam’s well-known message: “Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.”

As part of the programme, Tai Arun also donated motivational and inspiring books to the library managed by Eingko Foundation.

The session witnessed participation from several school children and volunteers associated with the foundation.